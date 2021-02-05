RS Aqua brings SEAMOR Marine ROVs to UK and Ireland

February 5, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

UK-based RS Aqua has signed an exclusive partnership with Canada-based ROV developer SEAMOR Marine.

The partnership enables RS Aqua to distribute SEAMOR Marine’s inspection-class remotely operated vehicles in the UK as well as Ireland.

SEAMOR Marine is also one of a few ROV companies in Canada to export globally. Its ROVs are in every major body of water around the globe, RS Aqua said.

Malcolm Johnson, RS Aqua’s senior sales manager in Maritime, said:

“Over the last 10 years, SEAMOR Marine have built a strong reputation and gained respect in the industry for supplying effective ROV solutions to a wide client base.

“This partnership will complement RS Aqua’s growth in new and existing markets which support our autonomous and robotic applications.”