Russia’s Sovcomflot takes delivery of LNG-fuelled Aframax tanker

December 30, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Russia’s state-owned shipping company Sovcomflot (SCF Group) has welcomed into the fleet a new generation LNG-fuelled Aframax oil tanker Okeanskiy Prospekt.

The 112,650 dwt ship was built at the Zvezda SSC in Primorsky Territory, and its construction was financed by the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF.

Image credit SCF

Okeansky Prospect is the lead ship in a series of two Aframax tankers ordered by Sovcomflot in 2019. Upon delivery, the ships will be chartered by Rosneft on a long-term deal. The vessels will burn LNG as their main fuel to lower CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.

The 1А/1B ice-class tanker is 250 m long and 44 m wide and has the ability for year-round transportation of oil from areas in challenging ice conditions, including ports of Russia’s Far East and Baltic basins.

A total of 20 ship construction orders were placed by the company at Zvezda with a total deadweight of about 2 million tons. These include crude oil tankers, petroleum product tankers as well as Arctic gas carriers.