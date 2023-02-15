RWE’s Brunsbüttel terminal welcomes first LNG cargo from ADNOC

February 15, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

The partnership between German energy company RWE and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has gained ground with the arrival of the first LNG cargo from ADNOC at the Brunsbüttel Elbehafen port, Germany.

Courtesy of RWE

Here, the LNG will be regasified and fed into the German gas grid via the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) ‘Hoegh Gannet,’ which was chartered by RWE on behalf of the German government. The LNG is to be fed into the grid from the end of February.

According to RWE, 137,000 cubic metres of LNG were shipped by ADNOC from Das Island, Abu Dhabi, to Brunsbüttel. This corresponds to more than 82 million cubic metres of regasified natural gas and to approximately 900 million kilowatt hours of energy.

Andree Stracke, CEO of RWE Supply and Trading said: “After the arrival of the floating terminal in mid-January, the first LNG delivery from Abu Dhabi is the next important step. The development of the LNG supply infrastructure in Germany continues to make rapid progress.”

“RWE provides support wherever we are needed. I am pleased that we have ADNOC as a strong partner at our side and that we are working together to make Germany’s energy supply as secure as possible.”

Ahmed Alebri, Acting CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: “The successful delivery of the Middle East’s first LNG cargo to Germany demonstrates how the UAE is continuing to work closely with our strategic partners in responsibly providing secure, sustainable, and affordable energy supplies.”

“The global demand for energy is increasing and as we build on the strong economic, energy security and climate action ties between our two nations, ADNOC Gas stands ready to provide further shipments of this key transition fuel to our partner RWE and German industry.”

Last year, RWE and ADNOC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on several years of LNG supplies to be delivered to Germany from 2023. To note, LNG supplies from ADNOC can be delivered to Germany through either floating or land-based regasification terminals as these become operational.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago RWE seals multi-year LNG supply deal with ADNOC Posted: 4 months ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel on social media: