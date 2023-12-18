Rystad Energy partners zero-carbon shipping center

December 18, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norway’s energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy has joined Denmark’s Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping to advance the maritime industry’s role in the global energy transition.

On December 15, 2023, the duo signed a knowledge partnership agreement to formalize their collaboration, embarking on a long-term commitment to collaborate strategically on decarbonizing the maritime industry.

As an independent energy research and business intelligence company that tracks and analyzes global energy flows with millions of data points, Rystad Energy is said to be well-positioned to support the center with valuable insights on the global energy transition. This will strengthen the understanding on how to advance the maritime industry’s role in the transition and accelerate industry efforts to decarbonize the maritime sector by 2050.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago IMO’s revised GHG strategy adopted, ‘by or around 2050’ net-zero target for shipping Posted: 5 months ago

“Rystad Energy’s comprehensive data and insights will not only add extra strength to our detailed work on Green Shipping Corridors, but it will also improve our ability to understand and showcase the maritime industry’s decarbonization pathways in the context of the global energy transition. We are very happy to welcome Rystad Energy to our partner network,” Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, commented.

“Rystad Energy is proud to join the Center Partner Network and to support the vital mission of decarbonizing the maritime industry. Our bottom-up granular data and research on the entire global energy system will help provide valuable insights into the feasibility of Green Shipping Corridors and the maritime industry’s role in the energy transition,” Jarand Rystad, CEO of Rystad Energy, said.

Established in 2020, the not-for-profit research and development center aims to guide and accelerate decarbonization of the global maritime industry. Strategic partners to the center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller – Maersk, bp, Cargill, CF Industries, Equinor, DP World, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Rio Tinto, Royal Caribbean Group, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, Topsoe, TotalEnergies and V.Group.