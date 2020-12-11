Saab Seaeye delivers third Falcon ROV to Underdeep Solutions

December 11, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Electric subsea robotics specialist Saab Seaeye has delivered its third Falcon underwater robotic vehicle to Chile-based Underdeep Solutions.

Underdeep operators readying the Falcon for inspection tasks (Courtesy of Saab Seaeye)

Underdeep’s three Falcons are currently working at full capacity in the aquaculture facilities of the major aquaculture company, Salmones Camanchaca.

The latest Falcon is the second 1000m deep-rated version for Underdeep, who specialise in fish farm inspection and support throughout Chile and the region.

Underdeep Solutions has been working for several years in the removal of structures from the Salmones Camanchaca concessions, as requested by current local regulations, thus complying with the continuous plan for the removal of structures for the entire company.

A Seaeye Cougar XTi is being considered as an addition to Underdeep’s vehicle fleet, according to Saab Seaeye.

The 3000m rated Cougar has six powerful SM7 thrusters and Seaeye’s iCON control system, making it ideal for handling robust equipment in strong currents whilst manoeuvring around complex structures.

Together with its aquaculture support operations, Underdeep also undertakes a range of other work across South America, including shipwreck recovery, tunnel inspection and offshore support.

Playing an important role in establishing Underdeep Solutions’ fleet is Spanish speaking Saab Seaeye distributor, Marine Vision, who have supplied three vehicles to Underdeep and assist in after sales technical support along with Saab Seaeye’s technical team.