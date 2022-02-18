SAAM Towage Brazil cuts GHG footprint

February 18, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Towage services provider SAAM Towage Brazil achieved a 13% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in 2021, compared to the base year in 2017, making strides towards increasingly sustainable operations.

Photo: SAAM Towage Brazil/André Conti

“In 2021 we reinforced our environmental management with more integrated work: reviewing processes, setting sustainability objectives and developing specific procedures that enabled us to cut our emissions,” Renata Ervilha, Country Manager of SAAM Towage Brazil, explained.

These efforts helped prevent the emission of 5,293 tons of CO2 equivalent in comparison to 2017 and boost selective collection or recycling, depending on the type of waste, by 15%.

In addition, various internal initiatives were implemented to reinforce the employees’ commitment to the Integrated Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Policy.

As for challenges for 2022, the executive explained that the company will continue its commitment to the environment and sustainability, encouraged by the significant progress last year.

Since 2005, SAAM Towage in Brazil offers a full range of towage services at the main Brazilian ports. The company operates about 50 tugs at thirteen of the main ports along the Brazilian coast.

Last month, SAAM Towage also announced it achieved carbon neutrality in Cartagena Bay.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago SAAM Towage achieves carbon neutrality in Cartagena Bay Posted: about 1 month ago

The company correctly measured and offset 100% of the GHG emissions generated during 2020 in all maritime operations of the tugs in the Bay of Cartagena, Bureau Veritas verified.

These emissions totaled 3,930 tons of CO2e, including all services provided for the Ecopetrol Group.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: