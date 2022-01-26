Safe Bulkers adding 40th vessel to its fleet

January 26, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine drybulk transportation services Safe Bulkers has signed an agreement for the acquisition of a Japanese dry bulk 181,000 dwt Capesize vessel for a price of $33.8 million.

According to the company, the 2014-built vessel to be named MV Maria is scheduled for delivery within February 2022.

As disclosed, the purchase of the vessel will be financed from the cash reserves of the company.

The president of Safe Bulkers, Loukas Barmparis, said that the company believes the vessel was acquired at a competitive price, capitalizing on the Capesize market seasonal weakness.

Barmparis added that MV Marisa, which is a sister vessel to recently acquired MV Stelios Y, will be the sixth Cape and the 40th vessel in Safe Bulkers’ fleet.

Further details about the agreement were not revealed.

Six months ago, the company placed an order for three Japanese eco-efficient Kamsarmax class vessels as part of its “green” fleet renewal program. One of the 82,000 dwt units is to be delivered within Q4 2023 and the other two vessels are to be delivered within Q1 2024.

In other company-related news, in October 2021, Safe Bulkers unveiled its first sustainability-linked credit facility that incorporates an incentive discount on the interest rate, linked to independently verified pre-determined emission targets.

As informed back then, the company entered into the credit facility of $60 million with a five-year tenor secured with five vessels.

