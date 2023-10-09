Safe Bulkers buys two dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmax newbuilds in fleet renewal quest

October 9, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Monaco-based dry bulk shipping company Safe Bulkers has entered into contracts for the acquisition of two dual-fuel newbuild Kamsarmax class dry-bulk vessels as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

Image credit: GOGL

The two 81,200 dwt vessels which are capable of running on methanol and fuel will be acquired at attractive prices, the company said.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second vessel is due to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.

The newbuild vessels are designed to meet the Energy Efficiency Design Index requirements related to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, ‘EEDI Phase 3’, and comply with the NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III.

When powered by green methanol, the vessels can produce close to zero GHG emissions based on the life cycle assessment (LCA) methodology well-to-propeller (WTP).

Safe Bulkers noted it has already taken delivery of five IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III vessels and is expected to take delivery of nine additional newbuilds, two of which are dual-fueled. These vessels are scheduled to be delivered by the first quarter of 2027.

Loukas Barmparis, President of Safe Bulkers, commented: “Following our fleet renewal strategy developed after 2019 with 12 newbuilds, we have extensively assessed the use of technologies leading to net-zero GHG emissions. The two new contracts, with relatively prompt deliveries, signed today, reflect our ambition to be in the forefront of environmental developments.”