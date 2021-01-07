Saga Dawn finalized her tenth voyage

January 7, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Saga Dawn successfully completed her 10th voyage this past Monday, 4 January 2021.

Courtesy of Saga LNG Shipping

The 45,000-cbm tanker is the world’s first LNG carrier featuring an IMO type A LNG containment system, Saga noted in its statement on Thursday.

Saga LNG Shipping’s carrier Saga Dawn delivered the milestone cargo to JOVO’s Dongguan Terminal.

The ABS-classed, dual-fuel vessel, built at China Merchants Heavy Industry’s Jiangsu yard, is currently trading in Southeast Asia.

Since her first voyage in April of last year, the vessel operated in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

David Wu, founder and CEO of Saga LNG Shipping said,“ For 2021, our main focus is on growth and replicating the success of Saga Dawn. We are working on various newbuilding orders for our next projects to be placed within the first half of this year.”

Saga LNG Shipping’s vessel’s LNT ABOX cargo containment system has shown a good performance during cooling down, loading and unloading operations and while sailing.

Saga Dawn has also operated at varying loading levels and can reportedly load any level of cargo without limitation, the company said in its statement.

LNT ABOX is LNT Marine’s proprietary containment system for LNG and other liquefied gasses that features an IMO independent tank type A as the primary barrier, a conventional cargo tank support system and liquid-tight thermal insulation attached to the hull compartment which acts as a full secondary barrier.

Saga LNG Shipping is currently developing an 80,000 cubic metres LNG carrier design with a nine-meter fully laden draft, aimed at regional imports into Chinese terminals.

Saga has further developed and obtained Approvals in Principle for its shallow draft 40,000 cubic metres Wuhu Max, 28,500 cubic metres Wuhan Max and 12,000 cubic metres Yichang Max designs aimed at opening up trade along China’s Yangtze River.