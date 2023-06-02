Saipem completes subsea production network for Angolan oilfield project

June 2, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian oilfield services provider Saipem has completed works for the subsea production network for Azule Energy’s Agogo field development project offshore Angola.

Source: Saipem

Saipem reported on 2 June that its team had completed the subsea production network for the Early Phase 2 development of the Agogo field on behalf of the joint venture between BP and Eni.

The scope of work included the EPCI (pipelay and associated structures) of two production pipe-in-pipe lines, each 16 kilometers long, an 8” water injection line, an 8” gas injection line, and an 18-kilometer umbilical.

The fabrication took place in Angola at Petromar’s fabrication yard in Ambriz and the offshore operations were carried out by Saipem vessels FDS and Constellation. FDS laid the pipe-in-pipe with the J-lay installation method at water depths between 1,350 and 1,650 meters.

According to the Italian company, the Agogo 2 production system is one-of-a-kind as it is one of the deepest and the most insulated pipe-in-pipe ever installed.

Saipem reported that its activities in Angola continue as it is now committed to Agogo full field development and the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields development project, off the country’s northwest coast.

The deepwater Agogo greenfield development is located approximately 180 kilometers offshore Angola, about 20 kilometers west of the operational N’Goma FPSO (West Hub).

Aker Solutions has been appointed to provide the umbilicals for the development, Subsea 7 won a contract for the transport and installation of flexible pipes, umbilicals, and associated subsea structures, while Baker Hughes will deliver subsea equipment and services and TechnipFMC will supply risers and flowlines.