Samskip picks GoodFuels’ biofuel to cut CO2 emissions by 90%

October 24, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch multimodal operator Samskip has signed an agreement with compatriot marine biofuels provider GoodFuels to power four of its containerships with marine grade bio-residual fuels.

Samskip has extended its commitment to sustainable biofuels in shortsea shipping operations, calculating that it will make 45,000 tonnes in additional CO2 emissions savings before the year is out as a result.

Photo: Samskip

GoodFuels MDF1-100 biofuel is formulated entirely from sustainable waste streams from the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive list. It has also earned International Sustainability and Carbon Certification.

According to the company, the fuel offers 90% cuts in CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuels. The containerships chosen for this trial are Endeavour, Innovator, Hofell and Skatafell.

“Sustainable marine biofuels offer a viable way for Samskip to cut CO2 emissions by 90% so that our ships and freight customers reduce their carbon footprint in the interests of the planet,” said Erik Hofmeester, Head of Vessel Management, Samskip.

“Verifiable performance is proving to be a key advantage for sustainable marine biofuels as a drop-in replacement for conventional oils,” said Max Verloop, Marketing Lead, GoodFuels.

“Clearly, several solutions are required to decarbonize shipping overall, but biofuels are proving their case on scalability – one of the key challenges facing any low carbon fuel alternative.”

Following biofuel trials in 2019, Samskip began running main engines onboard the 800-TEU Samskip Endeavour as a routine part of services between the Netherlands and Ireland.

The company extended terms to include Samskip Innovator on the Netherlands-UK service last year, before adding Samskip Hoffell and Samskip Skatafell on the Iceland-UK-Netherlands route in 2022. Bunkering for all four ships takes place in Rotterdam.

Initially using a biofuel blend that achieved a 30% CO2 reduction, more competitive pricing enabled Samskip to integrate a 100% biofuel from 2021 and achieve a 90% reduction. The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has a 2030 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 40%, with a 50% cut envisaged for 2050.

Samskip set its sights on net zero by 2040, with ambitious reduction targets for the coming years. Negotiations are already underway covering a 2023 GoodFuels supply contract, the company noted.

Biofuel has been recognized as a potential solution for decarbonizing the shipping sector. To support the industry’s wider deployment of biofuel, French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has issued a new ‘biofuel ready’ notation. BV said that this notation will help the maritime industry address the main challenges related to the use of biofuels by ships, providing requirements to ensure ship safety and environmental compliance.