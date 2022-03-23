Samsung Heavy constructing 4 new LNGCs with GTT tank design

Photo: Illustration only; Courtesy of Business Wire

March 23, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries has ordered the tank design for four new LNG carriers from the French LNG containment specialist GTT.

GTT said in a statement it will design the tanks of these four LNG carriers.

Each of the ships will have a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. In addition, each tank will feature the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Samsung Heavy will deliver these vessels in the first three quarters of 2025. Other details of the order remain indislosed.

Last year, the shipyard won orders worth $12.2 billion. Thus, it surpassed its annual target of $9.1 billion. The orders included 22 LNG carriers. This’s year’s annual target is slightly lower, amounting to $8.8 billion.

The shipyard said it expects the demand for LNG products to continue in order to respond to the IMO’s GHG emission regulations. 

