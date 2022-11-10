Samsung Heavy develops liquid hydrogen fuel cell system for ships with DNV’s approval

Photo: Illustration only; Courtesy of Samsung Heavy Industries

November 10, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilding major Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has developed a liquid hydrogen fuel cell system for ship propulsion and received approval in principle (AiP) from the classification society DNV.

As explained, the system uses the electric power generated by liquid hydrogen and polymer electrolyte fuel cells to propel a vessel.

SHI developed the system through joint research with domestic hydrogen-related companies.

Bumhan Fuel Cell and Jungwoo E&E participated in developing the hydrogen fuel cell and liquid hydrogen storage tank for ships, respectively, and S&Sys was in charge of the hybrid power management system that controls the hydrogen fuel cell and battery.

In additon, to commercialise the hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, SHI previously established a cooperative system with Pusan ​​National University’s Hydrogen Ship Technology Center, DNV Classification and Korean companies.

Back in 2019, the Korean shipbuilder established a collaboration with California-based provider of stationary fuel cells Bloom Energy to design and develop ships powered by solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology.

Related Article

Two months ago, SHI received AiP from ABS for the design of a 20,000 cbm liquefied hydrogen carrier.

The approval presented the culmination of a joint development project (JDP) to review and prove various elements of the vessel design including Type C cargo tanks, cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems.

