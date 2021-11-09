Samsung Heavy orders GTT tank design for 4 new LNGCs

November 9, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has ordered the tank design for four new LNGCs from the French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Business Wire

In October 2021, SHi ordered the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of a Bermuda-based ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels. Also, each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

The LNGC tanks will feature the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Vessels deliveries will take place throughout 2024, GTT reports.