Hudong-Zhonghua orders GTT tank design for new LNG carrier

November 5, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has ordered the tank design for a new LNG carrier from French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group)  is building this new LNG carrier on behalf of the leasing entity of the Chinese CSSC Group.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel as part of this order. The tanks will offer a capacity of 174 000 cubic metres.

In addition, the LNG carrier tanks will include the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

The shipyard will deliver the new vessel in the first quarter of 2024.

