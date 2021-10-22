Samsung Heavy picks GTT tank design for 6 new LNG-fueled container ships

October 22, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has ordered the tank design for six new LNG-fueled container ships from the French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Courtesy of GTT

Each LNG fuel tank for SHI will feature Mark III membrane containment technology by GTT.

The French firm says this demonstrated that its technology is as attractive for mid-size container vessels as for large ones.

In addition to the engineering services, GTT will help the operator through its first LNG-fueled projects. This includes commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels.

Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim training simulator. The simulator replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. GTT will also offer its HEARS emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these six vessels with its GTT Digital platform; a “smart shipping” solution to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels. It also further reduces their energy consumption and environmental footprint.

The new LNG-fueled ships will be ready for delivery between the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024

Related Article Posted: 14 days ago Samsung Heavy orders GTT tank design for 4 new LNGCs Posted: 14 days ago

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said: “This new order confirms the performance and safety of GTT solutions adapted to the use of LNG as a marine fuel, both for mid-size and large container vessels, thus contributing to the decarbonization of ships. The GTT teams are proud to contribute, alongside its partners, to the energy transition of maritime transport.”