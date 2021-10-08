Samsung Heavy orders GTT tank design for 4 new LNGCs

October 8, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has ordered the tank design for four new LNG carriers from the French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Samsung Heavy Industries

SHI needs these designs of the new LNG carriers that will go to an undisclosed Asian ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the ships. Each ship will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

Specifically, the LNGC tanks will feature the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

According to the schedule, the vessels will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.