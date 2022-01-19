SBM Installer joins Asso’s fleet

January 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Asso Group has taken over the dive support and construction vessel (DSCV) SBM Installer, following a purchase agreement with SBM Offshore.

The vessel was delivered to Asso Group on 19 January in Algeciras, Spain, and was renamed Athena, hoisting the Greek flag.

Over the next days, it will be re-classed with ABS and will join Asso’s fleet for primary use as a trenching support vessel in order to sustain the company’s heavy project backlog in the coming years.

According to the company, Athena is an extremely flexible asset, ideally equipped for multi-purpose roles in the floating offshore wind market.

The vessel is expected to improve Asso’s capacity and capabilities for subsea cable installation.

“This further investment confirms once again the strong commitment of Asso towards its customers, in line with the strategic objectives of the group to deploy state of art assets and ensure the highest quality services,” said Alexandros Tziotakis, general manager of Asso Group.

“In the past 5 years we have invested more than 150 M€ to renew and expand the company’s fleet, and today we have completed another fundamental step for playing an active role towards the energy transition.”