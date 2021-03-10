SBSS highlights busy cabling fleet

March 10, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Chinese company SB Submarine Systems (SBSS) has recently completed cable loading onboard its vessel Bold Maverick in Changshu, China.

The 2001-built ship is now en route to the Philippines to perform cable installation works.

This work will continue with a passage to the Mediterranean Sea where the Panama-flagged 100-metre cable ship will be working to the end of 2021.

In March, SBSS also saw its cable installation barge, Fu Yong 6, working on the Guoneng Dafeng offshore windfarm project.

Over the past three days the barge has landed the 248mm diameter power cable package to shore in Jiangsu province.

“With a shore end landing distance exceeding 2.7 kilometres our onshore and offshore team have excelled,” SBSS said on social media.

SBSS restructured its fleet in 2020 through the upgrade of CS Fu Hai and retirement of CS Fu An.

Specifically, the vessel upgrade included the mobilisation of Sealion III, trenching ROV onboard CS Fu Hai in early November.

This is the second time that the company has boosted CS Fu Hai’s submarine capabilities in recent years.