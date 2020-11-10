SBSS upgrades subsea cable installation fleet

November 10, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Chinese company SB Submarine Systems (SBSS) has restructured its fleet in 2020 through the upgrade of CS Fu Hai and retirement of CS Fu An.

The vessel upgrade has included the mobilisation of Sealion III, a 600 horsepower trenching ROV onboard CS Fu Hai.

The work took place in early November 2020.

This is the second time that SBSS has boosted CS Fu Hai’s submarine capabilities in recent years.

Specifically, it follows the mobilisation of HP-1500 cable plough with 3.3-metre trenching capability in 2018.

2020 has also seen the retirement of the above-mentioned CS Fu An from the SBSS fleet.

The DP1 cable maintenance vessel has served the company since 2009.

The vessel delivered some 108 cable repairs over the past 10 years.

CS Fu Hai and Bold Maverick alongside SBSS Wujing Port

Under the restructuring, the DP2 construction-class sister vessels CS Fu Hai and Bold Maverick, together with the newly-delivered power cable lay barge Fu Yong 6, will be supporting the SBSS submarine fibre-optic and power cable operations.

Simon Hibberd, managing director of SBSS, stated:

“Despite the operational complexities posed by COVID-19, 2020 has been opportune for SBSS in terms of developing the capability and effectiveness of the fleet. Our two construction vessels, CS Fu Hai and Bold Maverick, have successfully completed their out of water 5-year special surveys and have been upgraded with ballast water management systems. All thrusters and main CPP’s have undergone major overhauls and new radar systems have also been installed.”

CS Fu Hai is now en route to the Philippines for its next cable installation and burial assignment. In addition, Bold Maverick attends to cable maintenance duties working out of Shanghai.