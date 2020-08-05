Scana in subsea equipment supply deals
Norskeide Subseatec, a subsidiary of Scana, has received new contracts to supply subsea equipment for field developments in Africa and Southeast Asia.
Total contract has a value of approximately SEK 13 million, with an option worth additional SEK 6 million.
The company will provide subsea equipment, engineering, procurement and documentation for the developments.
Delivery will start in the fourth quarter of 2020 and continue through to the third quarter of 2021.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 7 days ago
PSG wins contract for Scottish floating wind farm
PSG Marine & Logistics has secured a staging contract by Boskalis Subsea for the Kincardine floa...Posted: 7 days ago
-
Posted: 8 days ago
Subsea 7 sinks to $922 million loss
Subsea 7 has booked a major loss in Q2 2020 on restructuring and impairment charges as well as activ...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 14 days ago
- video
Watch Neptune install subsea equipment for two North Sea projects
Neptune Energy has successfully installed subsea oil and gas production flowlines and gas lift flowl...Posted: 14 days ago
-
Posted: 16 days ago
RWE makes it easier for Sofia OWF future supply chain
RWE has launched an online suppliers portal where companies can search for and find opportunities on...Posted: 16 days ago