Scana in subsea equipment supply deals

August 5, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Norskeide Subseatec, a subsidiary of Scana, has received new contracts to supply subsea equipment for field developments in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Total contract has a value of approximately SEK 13 million, with an option worth additional SEK 6 million.

The company will provide subsea equipment, engineering, procurement and documentation for the developments.

Delivery will start in the fourth quarter of 2020 and continue through to the third quarter of 2021.