Scana subsidiary scores frame agreement extension with Odfjell

June 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Scana-owned PSW Technology has signed a one-year extension of the frame agreement with Odfjell Drilling for the provision of maintenance and recertification of marine riser and subsea equipment for all of Odfjell’s drilling units.

The agreement includes inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) of marine risers and subsea equipment, as well as provision of offshore services such as in-between well (IBW) for the Odfjell Drilling fleet for one additional year.

According to Scana, this represents a strategically important contract for the company.

“The agreement demonstrates PSW Technology’s solid and valuable cooperation with Odfjell Drilling which dates back to 2010,” said Oddbjørn Haukøy, Scana’s chief commercial officer.

“With this agreement our company continues to consolidate its position as Norway’s leading inspection, maintenance and repair company for services related to well control and drilling equipment. With continuous improvement in the rig market nationally and internationally PSW Technology is well positioned and capable to handle the growth that is now coming.”

At the beginning of the year, PSW Technology signed an exclusive license agreement with oil service provider Cameron, a Schlumberger company, to carry out the recertification of risers.

Under the agreement, PSW will conduct recertification of Cameron-produced risers in accordance with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: