Scana’s Subseatec bags riser joint contracts

February 18, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Subseatec has won several contracts to deliver machined riser joints to field developments in the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.

The total contract value is approximately SEK 15 million ($1.8 million).

Specifically, Subseatec’s scope includes assembly, testing and delivery of up to 10 riser joints.

Manufacturing of the equipment will start immediately, and deliveries should commence from third quarter 2021 to first quarter 2022.

Subsidiary of the Norwegian investment company Scana, Subseatec launched in May 2009.

Formerly known as Scana Subsea, the company has offices in Kristinehamn, Sweden.

Styrk Bekkenes, CEO of Subseatec parent company Scana, said:

“The orders represent a strong recognition of Subseatec’s competitiveness, engineering capabilities, and also the company’s ability to handle complex deliveries.”