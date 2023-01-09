Scandlines claims CO2 emission reduction on hybrid ferries

January 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish ferry operator Scandlines has achieved an 11% reduction in energy consumption and CO2 emissions thanks to new propeller blades installed on hybrid ferries.

As explained, the company installed new propeller blades on the Rostock ferries, thereby optimising the vessels for the current operating profile. This results in improved propeller efficiency and saving in propulsion energy of as much as 11 percent, according to Scandlines.

In 2016, Scandlines introduced two new hybrid ferries on the Rostock-Gedser route. The ferries are specially designed for the route and for a speed of 20 knots with three engines in operation: two on the centre propeller and one for the hotel load and thrusters.

As part of the company’s green agenda, the speed has been reduced to 16 knots and therefore only one engine is needed on the centre propeller.

The propulsion machinery of the vessel is not optimised for this speed and one main engine does not have sufficient torque to rotate the propeller at the designed pitch (angle of the propeller blade).

In order not to overload the engine, the pitch is reduced and propeller efficiency decreases significantly.

The former center propeller with a diameter of 4.6 metres was thus not being used optimally, and Scandlines, therefore, decided to replace the five propeller blades with smaller blades, so that the centre propeller now has a diameter of 4.2 metres.

In addition to improved efficiency, this also reduces vibration and the risk of bottom damage.

Climate and environmental issues have long been high on Scandlines’ agenda. As early as 2013, the ferry company invested in hybrid ferries with battery banks, and in 2024 the first emission-free ferry will be inserted on the Puttgarden-Rødby route.

To remind, in September last year, the firm celebrated the keel laying of its new zero direct emission freight ferry for the Puttgarden (Germany) – Rødby (Denmark) route.