Scandlines turns to NES for onshore charging system for zero-emission ferry

March 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Ferry operator Scandlines has contracted maritime supplier Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to deliver an onshore charging system for its berth in Rødby, Denmark, for the newbuild zero-emission ferry.

Under the contract, NES will provide the complete onshore ferry-charging system for the Rødby ferry berth and connect the equipment to the onshore grid system.

Scandlines’ newbuild freight ferry, expected to commence service in 2024, will operate the Puttgarden-Rødby route and will initially exclusively charge in Rødby, Denmark.

In 2019, the operator invested in a 50 kV / 25 MW power cable to Færgevej in Rødbyhavn. This cable will now be extended to the ferry berths, where NES will install a 15 kV charging tower, low and high voltage transformers and switchboard, including a control and communication system.

As explained, the ferry is emission-free with a crossing time of one hour and ten minutes. It can also be operated as a hybrid ferry using both battery and biodiesel power. In hybrid mode, the crossing time is 45 – 50 minutes.

NES, which is a subsidiary of HAV Group, will utilise competence across its three Norwegian facilities – in Bergen (HQ), Egersund and Ålesund – to design, assemble and test the onshore charging system, which will be delivered in the second half of 2023, the company informed.

“The maritime and shipping industries are working to reduce emissions from fossil fuels, and Scandlines is definitely taking their part of this responsibility with both its new ferry and the onshore charging infrastructure which will enable a zero-emission crossing”, said Stein Ruben Larsen, seinor vice president of sales in NES.

The award follows the recently secured “largest contract ever for NES”. Back in February, the company entered into a contract with Turkish Cemre Shipyard to supply the zero-emission ferry’s battery and control systems, plus act as system integrator for the ferry’s power system and smart control set-up.

The latest deal means that NES will be in charge of the complete energy design, electric power and distribution including energy storage system (battery) and onshore charging system.

“Through winning these two contracts, NES will basically manage the complete energy design, from the onshore power grid to the vessel’s propellers”, adds Stein Ruben Larsen.

In a separate contract, Norwegian technology company Kongsberg Maritime (KM) was commissioned to supply a complete propulsion and control system package for the forthcoming Scandlines’ zero-emission vessel.

Once delivered, the vessel is destined to be “the world’s largest all-electric double-ended ferry”.

