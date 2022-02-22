Schlumberger launches reservoir mapping-while-drilling service

February 22, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Schlumberger has introduced a reservoir mapping-while-drilling service, which is said to leverage advanced cloud and digital solutions to deliver real-time 3D profiling of reservoir objects.

GeoSphere 360 delivers real-time 3D reservoir insights which enhance reservoir understanding and enhance well placement to maximize returns from complex reservoirs.

The service uses a unique combination of advanced cloud and computing solutions and digitally-enabled hardware to acquire 3D electromagnetic data, Schlumberger said.

This data is contextualized in real-time to improve the understanding of resistive reservoir bodies and reservoir dynamics, contributing to better field development planning.

“GeoSphere 360 service is the pinnacle of reservoir mapping while drilling and the first in a series of digitally enabled technologies and services that we will bring to market this year. Unlike conventional technologies, 3D reservoir mapping while drilling identifies fluid bodies and faults—at a volumetric reservoir scale—which is unique in the industry,” said Jesus Lamas, president, Well Construction, at Schlumberger.

“This is a transformative digital capability that drives improved reservoir understanding, optimized well placement, increased reserves bookings and production per well, and enhanced field-development decision making. Our customers can place fewer, higher-quality wells with greater certainty and confidence, improving returns from complex reservoirs and reducing the carbon intensity of field development.”

According to Schlumberger, GeoSphere 360 has undergone extensive field testing in various environments globally.

Namely, in the Middle East, an operator leveraged the service for real-time 3D mapping of sand channel bodies, resulting in optimal well placement and maximum reservoir exposure.

In North America, an operator used it to characterize structural and stratigraphic features of a reservoir, providing seismic scale understanding that led to optimized field development planning.

In addition, a North Sea operator used the GeoSphere 360 service to integrate data from multiple scales of measurements, enabling strategic geosteering decisions said to have helped reduce uncertainties, maximize well placement and optimize production potential.