Singapore’s first maritime digital twin launched

Business Developments & Projects
March 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), in partnership with the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), has developed Singapore’s first Maritime Digital Twin to optimize port operations, improve energy efficiency, and reduce emissions.

Courtesy of MPA Singapore (Archive)

The Maritime Digital Twin, a simulation model that integrates real-time data to enhance decision-making and improve management of maritime operations in Singapore waters, was launched on March 24, 2025.

As explained, the digital twin integrates real-time data from vessels, port operations, and environmental sensors, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to optimize and advance port operations and energy efficiency while reducing emissions.

The simulation model also enhances safety management and emergency response by supporting risk assessments for incidents such as oil spills and accidental release of gases into the atmosphere, MPA said.

Furthermore, companies and researchers will be able to collaborate with MPA to develop and test new operating concepts and digital solutions via the maritime digital twin before deploying them.

Pilot testing using the digital twin is planned to commence in the second half of 2025. 

MPA’s recent digitalization efforts include a partnership with Malaysia’s MISC Berhad (MISC) focused on innovation, research, and development as well as test-bedding activities.

The port authority also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to trial the use of AI and digital twins to optimize vessel route planning to enhance safety and reduce emissions in maritime operations, as well as just-in-time arrivals to reduce the turnaround times for vessels in port.

