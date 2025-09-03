Back to overview
Scotland eyes global leadership in marine science and technology

Outlook & Strategy
September 3, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost marine and coastal research, innovation, and technology development across Scotland’s Highlands and Islands.

Source: Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE)

According to HIE, the deal, signed at the European Marine Science Park (EMSP) on August 28, aims to reinforce Scotland’s position in the global marine science sector and promote Argyll and Bute as a hub for research and industry.

HIE has been developing the EMSP for more than a decade as a base for marine science businesses. Its proximity to SAMS is said to be instrumental in attracting companies and encouraging collaboration between industry and research. A new €9.3 million, 1,500-square-meter facility is under construction at the park to meet rising demand for offices and laboratories.

“The marine environment is becoming more and more significant as a resource, not just at local and regional levels but nationally as Scotland and the UK pursue their net zero aspirations. The Highlands and Islands is at the heart of growth industries like aquaculture, offshore renewables and marine tourism, most of which is underpinned by world-class scientific research and development,” said Stuart Black, HIE Chief Executive.

“We need to make sure this vital resource is used sustainably and in ways that make the most positive difference. That’s one of the reasons our working relationship with SAMS is so important. I’m delighted to sign this new MOU and look forward to strengthening that collaboration.”

Scotland’s Highlands and Islands account for 86% of the country’s coastline. According to HIE, the sea underpins key regional industries, including fishing, aquaculture, offshore renewables, and marine tourism, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing to exports.

“The signing of this MoU will further strengthen the long-held partnership between SAMS and HIE, which has helped the region to establish itself as a focal point for the emerging blue economy,” said SAMS Director Nick Owens.

“This agreement comes at a crucial time for SAMS as we develop our long-term strategy, SAMS 2050, and I look forward to working with HIE on developing this. By working more closely with HIE, I see this collaboration being more than just a benefit to SAMS, but for Argyll and the wider Highlands and Islands too.”

In April, HIE took full ownership of the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (ORIC) in Stromness, Scotland, following the transfer of the Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) share in the joint venture (JV).

