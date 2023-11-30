Scottish Renewables: ‘Seastar spells the start of a new chapter in the tidal energy story’

November 30, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Scottish Renewables has welcomed the announcement about €20 million secured from the EU for a 4MW tidal energy project that will be deployed offshore Scotland and led by Nova Innovation.

Illustration/Nova Innovation's tidal turbine (Courtesy of Nova Innovation)

Scottish company Nova Innovation secured the funding for a tidal energy project that will be home to the largest number of tidal turbines anywhere in the world.

The project, dubbed Seastar, will feature 16 turbines that will be installed offshore Orkney in Scotland.

Commenting on the announcement, Morag Watson, director of policy at Scottish Renewables, said: “Together with Scotland’s incredible, world-class natural resource and a growing number of supply chain businesses dedicated to providing quality local content, the news about Seastar spells the start of a new chapter in the tidal energy story.

“The key to tidal deployment at scale has always been cost reduction, and Seastar will enable Nova Innovation to do that by allowing mass fabrication of new undersea power devices at its HQ in Leith.

“Today’s announcement shows that the future of tidal energy, like its development to date, lies in Scotland’s seas.”

