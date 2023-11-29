Nova Innovation secures €20M from EU for 4MW tidal energy project

November 29, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Nova Innovation has won EU funding for a 4MW tidal energy farm that will be home to the largest number of tidal turbines anywhere in the world.

Nova Innovation's facility in Edinburgh (Courtesy of Nova Innovation)

Nova will lead a pan-European consortium that will kick-start mass manufacturing of tidal turbines at its headquarters in Edinburgh.

The project, dubbed Seastar, will feature 16 turbines that will be installed offshore Orkney in Scotland.

It builds on the achievements of Nova’s Shetland Tidal Array – said to be the world’s first offshore tidal array – which has been powering homes, businesses, and the Shetland grid since 2016.

During this time, Nova enhanced its technology and slashed the cost of tidal energy by 40%, according to the company.

The Seastar project is funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe program – dedicated to fostering innovation and technology, and reinforces the collaborative partnership between Scotland and Europe.

Unveiled at COP28, the project is not only expected to pioneer a green marine energy revolution, but also catalyze the creation of high-quality green jobs and enhance Europe’s position as a global frontrunner in the marine energy supply chain.

Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation, said: “This is a huge win for Nova and a huge vote of confidence for the tidal energy sector. To be awarded this flagship European tidal energy project with turbines made and deployed here in Scotland, using a pan-European supply chain, is testament to our track record of success.

“The Seastar project will see more turbines installed than all other current deployments worldwide combined. This will enable Nova to start mass manufacturing, deploy at scale and continue to drive down the cost of tidal energy.”

Humza Yousaf, first minister of Scotland, added: “Scotland is a world leader in marine renewable energy as a result of consistent and committed support from the Scottish Government, together with the expertise, investment and innovation of the industry.

“Nova’s project at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney will accelerate the development of a new industry and helps to show how Scottish ingenuity is helping us to capture the immense potential of renewable energy from our seas and oceans.”

The project partners include EMEC, Ocean Energy Europe, Leask Marine, Wood Group, SKF, DLA Piper, Renewable Risk Advisers, Primo Marine, Wave Venture and Nature Positive.