Seacat Services orders next-generation CTVs

September 21, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

UK-based offshore energy support vessel operator Seacat Services has ordered two next-generation multi-hull crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

Seacat Services placed the order with naval architects, BAR Technologies.

The vessels, Seacat Columbia and Seacat Cambria, were designed in partnership with Chartwell Marine, Seacat Services said.

Source: Seacat Services

The first BARTech 30 CTV is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

In designing the vessels, BAR Technologies and Chartwell Marine focused on creating fuel efficiency through a highly optimised multi-hull design, working alongside BAR Technologies’ patented Foil Optimised Stability System (FOSS). Ultimately, this will cut CO2 emissions by up to 600 tonnes per annum if working on a 12-hour shift of operation, Seacat Services said.

Seacat Columbia and Seacat Cambria will consequently be among the first true ‘Low Emission Vehicles’ (LEVs) servicing the offshore wind market, with total emissions 30 per cent lower than conventional CTV designs.

Ian Baylis, Managing Director, Seacat Services, said: “After reviewing the latest options on the market, the BARTech 30 is the first one that has met and exceeded all of our requirements, embracing efficiency gains through design, instead of relying exclusively on hybrid propulsion. Adding this vessel to our existing fleet of OESVs is a simple, effective way to get ahead on emissions reduction without interrupting our current work scope.”

With FOSS, the vessels’ ability to reduce pitch and roll while lowering vertical acceleration in 2.5m wave heights will enable greater comfort during transit and improved push on performance during operations. This is of growing importance as offshore wind farms move further out to sea, requiring vessels to travel further for longer while navigating more challenging conditions.

“Innovative vessel design and technologies are vital to supporting the offshore wind and maritime sectors,” John Cooper, CEO at BAR Technologies, said:

”Seacat has a long history of setting the benchmark for operational best practice and we are delighted to help them continue to refine their winning formula, while creating a new fuel efficiency standard. The OEMs have consistently told us they want to reduce emissions in the supply chain, so we are proud to be delivering to brief.”

The BARTech 30 design has recently been awarded approval in principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), providing another class-certified, Jones Act-compliant option for vessel operators looking to enter the US offshore wind space.

Andy Page, Naval Architect and Managing Director of Chartwell Marine said: “Every step forward in vessel design and efficiency must be taken with the needs of the end user in mind. The BARTech 30 capitalises directly on operational feedback from leading firms like Seacat Services to ensure that emissions reduction is effectively realised – without being at the expense of technical capability and the service provided to offshore wind firms.”