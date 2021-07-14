Seanergy achieves up to 12pct fuel savings with AI platform

July 14, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Greek shipowner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has teamed up with compatriot AI company DeepSea Technologies to use a weather routing and voyage optimisation platform to manage fuel savings.

As disclosed, by using AI platform Pythia, Seanergy’s Capesize vessels have shown average fuel savings of 8% recorded over a series of voyages during the first four months of 2021.

Additionally, in one case fuel consumption of up to 12% was achieved, DeepSea noted.

The platform AI-based performance models analyze 19 different parameters based on real-time data to provide weather routing and voyage optimization advice, according to the company.

Furthermore, the AI models accurately track how a vessel performs over time “under any conditions, including those related to the weather and the state of the vessel, such as the fouling levels.”

“We are aligned with Seanergy on many of our key objectives. We are both committed to pursuing a more sustainable future for shipping that mitigates the environmental impact of our sector through collaboration,” said Roberto Coustas, Co-Founder and CEO of DeepSea Technologies.

“With this partnership, we are not just trialling and fine-tuning this … optimisation technology, but also bringing to market the first performance routing platform with a proven track record of fuel and emissions savings that can push the decarbonisation efforts of the industry forward.”

‘Working with our partners at DeepSea and adopting Pythia is crucial for our ongoing ESG strategy,” Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., added.

“This strategy, which underpins how we aim to reduce fleet carbon emissions in a cost-effective way through technical and operational measures, will enable us to comply with IMO regulations and the United Nations’ Sustainability Goals.”

The two companies started collaborating in 2019 on projects to optimize the performance of Seanergy’s vessels.

Initially, Seanergy installed DeepSea’s data collection hardware and performance monitoring platforms on board four vessels, before deploying them across its entire fleet.

With this new project rolling, Seanergy continues towards its CO2 emission reduction goals.

In February 2021, the company announced that its existing fleet will remain compliant with applicable greenhouse gas (GHG) regulatory requirements until 2030 with no material cost for the company.