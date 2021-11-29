Seanovent and Strohm join in on green hydrogen transfer solution

November 29, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Norweigan subsea infrastructure company Seanovent Engineering and Dutch pipe manufacturer Strohm will collaborate on green hydrogen transfer solutions for offshore wind-to-hydrogen developments.

The companies have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support a reliable, faster, and cheaper green energy transition.

The partnership will focus on developing safe hydrogen transfer solutions. These are to enable and improve the distributed green hydrogen concept. Hereby, green H2 is generated in each wind turbine generator and transported to shore via a subsea pipe infrastructure.

Strohm designs and manufactures thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP). Its proven technology goes well particularly with carrying pressurised hydrogen offshore and subsea.

TCP is agnostic to fluids and does not suffer from fatigue, or other issues associated with using steel for H2. It is also flexible and lightweight, allowing for an array of installation options.

Seanovent also has an extensive in-house expertise in subsea field development. The business has the capacity to optimize layouts to reduce costs and increase the reliability of systems.

Seanovent and Strohm suport zero emissions

Seanovent and Strohm recognised the value of collaborating in the offshore wind-to-hydrogen area. Thus, they combine characteristics of TCP with subsea component designs to deliver a hydrogen transfer solution. The flexibility of TCP also helps find the optimal configuration for operators and integrators in offshore green H2 production.

Caroline Justet from Strohm said: “We are very excited to announce this new partnership. Seanovents extensive offshore expertise coupled with Strohm’s superior pipeline solutions will enable the rapid acceleration of safe offshore wind-to-hydrogen projects by providing more reliable and cost effective solutions. This in turn will lower the Levelized Cost Of Energy (LCOE) and make distributed green hydrogen production offshore more competitive, sooner.”

Steinar Hestetun from Seanovent added: “More now than ever, there is an urgent need for innovative solutions to be adopted to support the industry’s net zero emission goals. Our collaboration with Strohm allows us to maximise both company’s strengths to help accelerate the transition and realise our shared vision of supporting green energy resources.”