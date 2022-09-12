Searcher Seismic signs new deal for its advanced geo-imagery search platform

September 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Searcher Seismic has entered into a partnership with the South East Asia Petroleum Exploration Society (SEAPEX) for the GeoClerk platform.

The SEAPEX non-profit organization was established in 1973 to promote awareness and advance the science of geology and related Earth Sciences, with emphasis on petroleum and natural gas exploration, development and production in Southeast Asia.

In line with the growing list of data collaborations already in place, the SEAPEX technical archive offers an invaluable source of subsurface information to GeoClerk users focused on upstream exploration within the Asia Pacific region, Searcher said.

According to the company, the collaboration adds for GeoClerk a new wealth of geological content, supporting users’ regional subsurface research.

“We are very pleased to announce this collaboration in the knowledge that this partnership will make the SEAPEX Society’s data archive discoverable to all GeoClerk users and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with SEAPEX,” said general manager of Searcher, Alan Hopping.

“It is important that the industry is aware such valuable content is available and accessible, and not lost and forgotten about,” Ian Cross, president of SEAPEX, added.

To remind, Searcher launched the GeoClerk advanced geo-imagery search engine in June 2020. The platform utilizes machine learning to extract imagery and surrounding data from all types of documents and classify them into intuitive and geologically relevant categories.