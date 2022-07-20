Searcher Seismic begins 2D reprocessing project off India

July 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Searcher Seismic has commenced a new 2D seismic reprocessing project off the east coast of India.

Searcher’s Phase 1 reprocessing of 10,000 kilometers of multi-vintage 2D seismic data has commenced with Shearwater GeoServices in India.

According to the company, East Coast India has proven its potential with exploration successes from the Ganges Delta to Krishna-Godavari Basin and has seen exploration in shallow and ultra-deep waters.

The reprocessed regional 2D grid is a cost-effective route to the discovery of new giant hydrocarbons systems, which will be the focus for low carbon energy exploration in India over the coming decades, Searcher said.

The modern broadband processing flow on this regional dataset is said to be designed to focus on preserving amplitudes, increasing signal bandwidth and AVA/AVO-friendly data improvements.

Using the latest 2D denoise and demultiple algorithms, the new data has removed artefacts and significantly improves signal to noise of the key prospective intervals which when used on a regional scale allows the hi-grade of source kitchens and better constrain sedimentology of reservoir units, Searcher said.

“Many global studies have now validated the technique of using seismic amplitude characteristics to not only identify hydrocarbon presence in reservoirs, but also to seek the source rocks they came from,” said Alan Hopping, Searcher’s GM of Business Development.

“This technology has proven application on modern reprocessed data this will be directly applicable offshore East India.”

The East Coast India 2D Reprocessing final processed products will be available in the fourth quarter of the year.

