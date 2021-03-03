Seaspan adds 15,000 TEU scrubber-fitted duo to its fleet

March 3, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Seaspan Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp., has entered into an agreement to acquire two 15,000 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships.

The company said that the 2019-built ships are on a long-term charter with a global liner company.

The boxships are expected to be delivered late in the second quarter of 2021.

“This transaction further demonstrates our consistent quality growth through our creative customer partnerships despite the market cycles,“ Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, commented.

“The additions of these high-quality vessels also extend our long-term contracted revenue profile. Together with our recent large number of upcoming newbuilds, we continue to consistently drive quality growth while further differentiating our fully-integrated service offerings and resiliency of our business model.”

Seaspan plans to finance the ships from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.

As of September 30, 2020, Seaspan’s global fleet consisted of 127 vessels and approximately 1,073,000 TEU, with total contracted revenue of approximately $4.1 billion.

With the latest acquisition, Seaspan has announced 17 newbuild vessels, including five 12,200 TEU, two 24,000 TEU, and ten 15,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG containerships, adding 289,000 TEU to of capacity to its fleet.