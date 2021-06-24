Seaspan orders two 12,000 TEU boxship newbuilds

June 24, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Hong Kong-based containership owner Seaspan Corporation has entered into agreement for the construction of two new 12,000 TEU containerships.

As disclosed, the ships are expected to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2022 and, upon completion, will enter longterm charters with an unnamed global liner.

The charters also include purchase options for the vessels.

Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, noted: “We are very pleased to continue facilitating … growth by providing the … newbuilds to be delivered in Q4 2022.”

No details have been provided about the shipbuilder in question.

With this latest agreement, the company is bringing its newbuild orderbook to 39 ships.

Two months ago, the containership owner has placed an order for two 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted boxships.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Seaspan to buy 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted boxship pair Posted: 2 months ago

Last month, the company announced the delivery of two scrubber-fitted boxships, increasing Seaspan’s operating fleet to 129 vessels and 1,090,200 TEU. The latest order is increasing the total capacity to 1,694,200 TEU on a fully delivered basis.