Seaspan to buy 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted boxship pair

April 5, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Seaspan Corporation, a subsidiary of Atlas Corp., has entered into an agreement to acquire two 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships.

As informed, the vessels are anticipated to be delivered during the second quarter of 2021.

They will be fixed on a long-term charter with an unnamed liner company.

The vessels are anticipated to be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.

As of December 31, 2020, Seaspan’s global fleet consisted of 127 vessels and approximately 1,073,200 TEU.

Beginning in December 2020, and along with the two vessels announced today, Seaspan has announced the addition of a total of 597,000 TEU represented by 41 vessels, including 37 newbuild vessels, and the acquisition of four vessels in the secondary markets, increasing total capacity to 1,670,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.

The latest addition was announced last week when Seaspan Corp entered into an agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) for the construction of six 15,500 TEU containerships.