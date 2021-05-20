Two 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted boxships delivered to Seaspan

May 20, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Seaspan Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp., has taken delivery of two 8,500 TEU containerships.

The ships are arranged on a long-term charter with a global liner. Further details, including the name of the liner, were not disclosed in the statement.

To remind, the vessel pair was purchased in April this year.

Although Seaspan has not revealed the seller of the ship duo, VesselsValue’s (VV) data suggest that the boxships were bought from China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing.

The vessels in question are Gulf Bridge and Mediterranean Bridge built in 2011 by Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind., and commercially controlled by Sinokor.

Moreover, according to data provided by VV, both ships feature Yara Marine open loop scrubbers.

In April, Seaspan Corp also entered into an agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) for the construction of six 15,500 TEU containerships.

The newbuilds are said to feature 366 metres long, 51 metres wide and 30.2 metres deep, compliant with the regulations of Tier 3.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2023 and extend through to mid-year 2024.

As of March 2021, Seaspan’s fleet consisted of 127 containerships representing total capacity of approximately 1,073,200 TEU.

Currently, there are 37 vessels under construction and four second-hand vessels, including the these two vessel deliveries.

With an aggregate TEU of 597,000, the total capacity of vessels has reached 1,670,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.