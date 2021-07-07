Seaspan takes delivery of scrubber-fitted boxship duo

July 7, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Seaspan Corporation, a Hong Kong-based owner and operator of containerships, has taken delivery of two 15,000 TEU scrubber-fitted boxships.

As disclosed, the vessels, which were built in 2019, will enter long-term charters with an unnamed global liner.

The announcement comes just a day after the company revealed a new order encompassing ten 7,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG containerships.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago Seaspan orders ten 7,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG containerships Posted: 1 day ago

Furthermore, Seaspan and Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services sealed a strategic agreement for the long-term charter of the ten containerships to serve across ZIM’s various global-niche trades.

“This acquisition, together with our previously announced newbuilds, proves our … business model in delivering consistent … growth in all market conditions,” Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, commented.

With the delivery of the two new vessels, Seaspan’s operational fleet consists of 131 vessels with a total capacity of 1,120,200 TEU.

The company has also 45 vessels under construction, increasing the total capacity to 1,784,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.