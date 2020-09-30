Seaway 7 converting Seven Phoenix for cable lay ops
Subsea 7’s renewables and heavy lifting business Seaway 7 is strengthening its fleet with a second cable lay vessel.
Specifically, Seaway 7 said it will convert the Seven Phoenix to become a dedicated inner-array grid and export cable installation and trenching support vessel.
The Seven Phoenix is 130 metres long construction / flex-lay vessel.
Subsea 7 stacked the vessel following its contract end in 2018.
After the conversion, the Seven Phoenix should be ready for operation in Q2 2021.
Subsequently, the vessel will operate under its new name ‘Seaway Phoenix’ on its first Seaway 7 assignment.
Seaway 7 current spread is the ‘Seaway Duo’ consisting of installation support vessel Seaway Moxie and cable ay vessel Seaway Aimery
The two vessels have the ability to work in seas up to 3 metres significant wave heights.
