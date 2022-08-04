Second Calvados export cable in place

August 4, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Eiffage Génie Civil, together with ETMF, has installed the second export cable for the 448 MW Calvados offshore wind farm in France.

Source: Eiffage Génie Civil/LinkedIn

The installation of the three-kilometre long export cable was done in collaboration with Antares Ingenierie, Ar Ganol, Logic Master, and Abeko Marine.

The French transmission system operator Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE), which is responsible for connecting the wind turbines to the national electricity grid, ordered the export cables from Italy’s subsea power cable supplier Prysmian.

MMT SWEDEN AB was appointed in August 2021 to carry out the UXO survey along the project’s export cable route.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago G-tec wraps up Calvados UXO ID and clearance campaign Posted: 2 months ago

The Calvados offshore wind farm is being developed by Éolien Maritime France (EMF) and wpd. EMF is a joint venture between EDF Renouvelables, Enbridge, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The developers reached the financial close and started construction on the EUR 2 billion project in February last year.

The wind farm will feature 64 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW wind turbines located more than 10 kilometres from the Bessin coastline and cover a total surface area of approximately 45 square kilometres.

Once fully commissioned in 2024, Calvados will generate the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 630,000 people, or over 90 per cent of the Calvados French department’s population.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: