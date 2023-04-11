Sembcorp Marine looking for new finance chief as current hands in resignation

April 11, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has initiated a recruitment process for a new head of finance as the current Group Finance Director William Goh Khor Boon announced his resignation.

The company's Pandan yard. Source: Sembcorp Marine

Goh, who has held the position since May 2017, heads the company’s finance function and investor relations and corporate communications.

According to Sembcorp Marine, Goh tendered his resignation to pursue other career opportunities and will be with the company until 30 April.

Thus, recruitment for a new head of Group Finance has commenced.

In the interim, Paul Tan, former Chief Financial Controller of Keppel Offshore & Marine, will stand in as the Acting Group Finance Director.

“William has been a key anchor for the Group. He was instrumental in helping the Group ride through the severe industry downturn and in the successful completion of the merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine,” said Chris Ong, CEO of Sembcorp Marine.

“We will miss his strategic mindset, leadership and contributions to the organisation. On behalf of Sembcorp Marine, I would like to wish him well, and success in his new endeavours.”

As reported earlier this month, Sembcorp Marine is planning to change its name to Seatrium Limited. The move came shortly after the completion of the combination of its business with Keppel Offshore & Marine.

The proposed name change is expected to be finalized in the second half of the year. However, the rebranding exercise began immediately after the completion of the merger.