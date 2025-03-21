Severn Estuary tidal range energy feasible, Commission says

The Severn Estuary Commission has confirmed that tidal range energy in the Severn Estuary is a viable option for renewable power generation.
March 21, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The Severn Estuary Commission has confirmed that tidal range energy in the Severn Estuary is a viable option for renewable power generation. 

Source: Marine Energy Wales

However, due to stakeholder concerns, commercial barriers, and legislative challenges, the Commission has ruled out the development of a large barrage at this stage.

Marine Energy Wales noted that instead, it recommends advancing a commercially viable tidal lagoon as a demonstration project to assess feasibility, drive economic growth, and support environmental monitoring.

With a tidal range of 14 meters, the Severn Estuary is said to have the potential to supply up to 7% of the UK’s total electricity demand. The Commission stressed the need for immediate action to ensure tidal range energy contributes to the UK’s net-zero target by 2050.

To move forward, the Commission outlined seven key recommendations. According to Marine Energy Wales, the Commission called on governments to formally recognize the role of tidal range energy in the country’s future electricity mix and support its development.

A commercial demonstration project should be developed to test feasibility and evaluate environmental impacts. A regional plan should also be created to improve estuary management and ensure sustainable development. Establishing a funding framework is essential to attract private investment and accelerate progress. 

A public-sector-led approach through a project delivery vehicle has been proposed to initiate early-stage development. Additional investment in research and environmental monitoring is needed to close data gaps and guide future projects.

To address potential environmental concerns, Marine Energy Wales noted that a strategic approach to mitigation and compensation measures should also be implemented.

The Western Gateway Partnership has been identified as a key player in leading engagement efforts and coordinating action among stakeholders. The Commission emphasized that a strategic, coordinated approach is essential for effective implementation.

“By prioritising a commercially viable tidal lagoon, we can take a critical first step in unlocking tidal range energy – offering reliable, long-term renewable power while driving economic and environmental progress. Now is the time for coordinated action to turn this vision into reality,” said Jay Sheppard, Project Manager at Marine Energy Wales.

In November 2024, Marine Energy Wales and the National Hydropower Association (NHA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation within the global marine energy industry.

