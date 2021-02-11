Shearwater scores offshore Western Australia

February 11, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Seismic exploration company Shearwater has secured additional work this month comprising two 3D surveys offshore Western Australia.

The company has not disclosed the client nor the financial details surrounding the deal.

The three-month campaign comprises more than 3,200 square kilometres. It should commence in Q2 2021, employing the Geo Coral vessel using its multisensor streamer system with a zero-offset configuration.

Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater, stated:

“Shearwater has extensive experience operating offshore Australia and we are delighted to strengthen our position with new work in this active region.

“We look forward to leveraging one of Shearwater’s advanced multisensor equipped vessels to support our client in achieving their objectives.”

The announcement of this work coincides with Shearwater’s decision to open a processing and imaging centre in Perth. The processing centre will serve Australian and Asia-Pacific clients.

“Shearwater’s industry leading processing technologies will allow us to implement and grow this centre over the coming period,” the company said in a press release.

The WA surveys follow the announcement of a marine seismic 3D survey in Southeast Asia, earlier this month.

The project should start in the second quarter of this year and last for about two months.

End-December, the company also landed a contract with ONGC to provide a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition services in the Western Offshore India area.

The four-month campaign covers two areas totalling 2,800 square kilometres in the Arabian Sea off the west coast of India.