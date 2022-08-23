Shearwater to deliver seismic reprocessing over Australia’s first natural gas hub

August 23, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a seismic reprocessing project over Wheatstone, one of Australia’s largest producing gas fields, under a contract with Chevron Australia.

Shearwater said it will deliver a “large” time-lapse 4D seismic imaging project over the field under an existing master contract.

The company’s Perth Processing Centre will combine geophysical expertise and Reveal software for the processing of existing data, followed by time-lapse processing with newly acquired data.

“Shearwater has developed a strong 4D geophysical toolbox and expertise to deliver time-lapse seismic imaging,” said Simon Telfer, Shearwater’s SVP Software, Processing, and Imaging.

“We opened our seismic processing centre in Perth in 2020, quickly establishing a strong technical team to deliver services and software in Australia. This award further deepens our long-term position in Australia and reflects Shearwater’s commitment to our clients in the region.”

Wheatstone, said to be one of Australia’s largest resource developments and its first LNG hub, comprises two LNG trains with a combined capacity of 8.9 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) and a domestic gas plant.

The first shipment of LNG took place in October 2017.

According to Chevron, the project’s platform is the largest offshore gas-processing platform ever installed in Australia, with a topside weight of about 37,000 metric tons, and the largest float-over installation the company has ever delivered.

Chevron operates the facility, while the other stakeholders are Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (KUFPEC), Woodside Petroleum, Kyushu Electric Power, and JERA.

