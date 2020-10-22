Shearwater wins new 3D seismic gig

October 22, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Seismic exploration company Shearwater GeoServices has landed a deal for large 3D seismic acquisition and depth processing.

According to the company, the work scope is in the Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) region.

The survey, for an undisclosed national oil company, should take six months to complete.

Financial details surrounding the deal have also not been disclosed.

The project will start in the fourth quarter of this year.

Shearwater also recently won a large towed streamer 3D seismic survey for Block 52, offshore Suriname from Petronas.

The four-month project should commence in Q4, 2020.