Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft roll out Open AI Energy Initiative

February 3, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft have launched the Open AI Energy Initiative (OAI), a first-of-its-kind open ecosystem of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for the energy and process industries.

Specifically, the OAI provides a framework for energy operators, service providers, equipment providers, and independent software vendors for energy services to offer interoperable solutions, including AI and physics-based models, monitoring, diagnostics, prescriptive actions, and services, powered by the BHC3 AI Suite and Microsoft Azure.

“This initiative is about combining the efforts of global leaders to accelerate the digital transformation of the energy industry to new, safe, and secure energy and to ensure climate security,” C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Baker Hughes in energy transition push with 3C buy Posted: 3 months ago

Reliability

The first set of OAI solutions provided by Shell and Baker Hughes focus on reliability and designed to improve uptime as well as performance of energy assets and processes.

These reliability solutions will serve as extensions to the current BHC3 Reliability application, an AI-based application that provides reliability, process, and maintenance engineers with AI-enabled insights to predict process and equipment performance risks for the energy industry.

The OAI augments BHC3 Applications with partner-led, domain-specific solutions that accelerate deployment of AI-based reliability solutions to unlock significant economic value across the energy industry while helping to make energy production cleaner, safer, and more efficient.

The initial OAI reliability solutions offered by Shell and Baker Hughes enable interoperability between BHC3 Reliability, OAI modules, and existing industry solutions for such applications.

Solutions available today include proven and tested equipment- and process-specific modules with pre-trained AI models, codified subject matter expertise, low-latency data connectors, thermodynamic and operating parameter libraries, global health monitoring services, deep diagnostics, failure prevention recommendations, and prescriptive actions.

Shell Chief Technology Officer Yuri Sebregts, said:

“Digital technologies and AI are helping us improve our core business today and build the energy businesses of the future. Over the last few years, we have been working with C3 AI to scale our AI-based predictive maintenance solutions to reduce costs and improve the productivity, reliability, and performance of our assets.”

Uwem Ukpong, executive vice president of regions, alliances & enterprise sales at Baker Hughes, also said:

“Taking energy forward requires new approaches to technology that leverage collaboration, open data standards, and cutting-edge AI capabilities. This new ecosystem will leverage our strong existing BHC3 portfolio and is a promising step in the digital transformation of energy.”

Microsoft vice president of Energy, Darryl Willis, stated: “Digital technology is helping key industry areas such as plant reliability and maintenance, and Microsoft’s participation in the Open AI Energy Initiative will further advance the transition to a net-zero emissions future.”

“The Open AI Energy Initiative is an early but clear reflection of the direction the market is heading,” Kevin Prouty, IDC group vice president, energy and manufacturing insights further explains. “With this already-established alliance of leading organizations, including C3 AI, Shell, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft, the OAI is poised to single-handedly establish the ecosystem of enterprise AI for the energy industry.”