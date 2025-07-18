Illustration; Source: Technip Energies
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Shell pools resources with Technip Energies in carbon capture arena

Shell pools resources with Technip Energies in carbon capture arena

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
July 18, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Shell Catalysts & Technologies, a subsidiary of UK-headquartered energy giant Shell, has joined forces with France’s engineering company Technip Energies to come up with a post-combustion amine-based carbon capture solution, which will up the industrial sector’s decarbonization ante.

Illustration; Source: Technip Energies

The duo has signed their global alliance agreement to work exclusively together to deliver a post-combustion amine-based carbon capture solution using Shell’s CANSOLV CO2 Capture System, combining the UK firm’s technology expertise with Technip Energies’ integration and project delivery excellence.

Robin Mooldijk, President Projects & Technology at Shell, commented: “This agreement marks a significant milestone in a relationship built on shared ambition and delivery. Through our strengthened alliance with Technip Energies, we’re helping customers advance their decarbonisation plans, backed by deep expertise and more than a decade of working side by side.”

The collaboration is expected to result in an enhanced, complementary solution in the post-combustion carbon capture space, aiming to deliver maximum value to customers, since the two firms see this as the best model to make carbon capture more investable, scalable, and accessible for industrial sectors, helping customers to decarbonize.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

This alliance, said to integrate expertise from project inception through to operational support, delivers committed collaboration, working closely with clients to ensure seamless execution and continuous performance optimization.

The Shell-Technip Energies collaboration is perceived to build on a strong foundation of proven performance, with two operating CANSOLV facilities, and four CANSOLV-based projects reaching a final investment decision within the last 24 months, including Net Zero Teesside Power, set to be the world’s first gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage. 

Related Article

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, emphasized: “By forming a global alliance with Shell Catalysts & Technologies in the field of carbon capture, we combine cutting-edge technology, smart engineering and excellence in project execution. This global alliance is the result of more than 10 years of collaboration and continuous innovation.

“Our ambition is to deliver a world designed to last by enabling hard-to-abate industries to decarbonize with greater certainty and affordably. Canopy by T.EN powered by Shell CANSOLV carbon capture solution pragmatically delivers on this ambition.”

The partnership with Shell comes shortly after Technip Energies landed a deal for early-stage work related to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit offshore Africa.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles