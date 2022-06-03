Shell selects Audubon as contractor for Gulf of Mexico assets

June 3, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

Audubon Engineering, a provider of engineering, procurement, construction, and fabrication services, has entered into a three-year contract with Shell to provide brownfield engineering and procurement (EP) services support for the Mars Corridor in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Audubon informed on Thursday that the contract, which comes with two one-year options to extend, covers some of Shell’s offshore assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, including its Mars, Olympus, Ursa, and Vito tension leg platforms. The water depths for this deep-water portfolio range from approximately 3,000 to 4,000 feet (914 to 1,200 meters).

The Shell contract scope spans topside engineering and procurement services, encompassing single-well subsea tiebacks; crane, lifeboat, and HVAC replacements; controls, firewater system, and utility upgrades; gas-lift installation; and prefabricated skid packages.

Audubon’s local operating centres in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas, will execute the contract. This agreement continues the company’s track record of delivering integrated engineering and technical services for Shell.

Ryan Hanemann, president of Audubon Engineering Company, said, “We’re delighted that Shell has selected Audubon to be its contractor for these assets. We are committed to driving value and efficiency for Shell to further enhance and extend productivity across its assets in the Mars Corridor.”

Last month, Shell also awarded a three-year engineering and procurement services deal, encompassing five assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, to Australia’s engineering company Worley.

Related Article Posted: 16 days ago Worley to support Shell’s assets in Gulf of Mexico Posted: 16 days ago

Worley is expected to provide professional services in digital enablement, engineering, procurement and support fabrication and construction.

In addition, Dutch survey contractor Fugro was selected by Jumbo Maritime for the provision of positioning and metocean services to help guide the transport and installation of a new FPS for the Shell-operated Vito deepwater development.